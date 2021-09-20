L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRLCY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

LRLCY stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,354. The company has a market cap of $249.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $95.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average is $87.13.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

