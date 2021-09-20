Lua Swap (LUA) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nano Dogecoin (INDC) traded up 1,221,667,667,377.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00045443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00131351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

