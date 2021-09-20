Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Decreased by Tobam

Tobam decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,220,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 155.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,711 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $426.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,835 shares of company stock worth $18,663,305 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

