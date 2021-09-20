Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Lumentum stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.79. 781,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,297. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 62,090 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

