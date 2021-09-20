Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Energy AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.00.

LNDNF opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

