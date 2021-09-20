LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Increased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 26,205 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 2.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $19,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

LYB traded down $2.70 on Monday, reaching $89.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,813. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.25. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.