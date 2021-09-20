M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

