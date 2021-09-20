Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

CLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

