MahaDAO (MAHA) Reaches Market Cap of $7.44 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $1.23 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00006908 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

