Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MJDLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.