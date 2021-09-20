Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MJDLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Major Drilling Group International stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

