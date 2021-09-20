Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 30,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,208 shares of company stock valued at $47,117,137 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $2.51 on Monday, hitting $101.37. The company had a trading volume of 716,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,150,160. The firm has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

