Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 6,771 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,534,000 after buying an additional 411,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,160,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $137,969,975.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,702,718.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,808,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,405,867 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.04. 182,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,256,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.70. The company has a market cap of $401.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.