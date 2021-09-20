Marco Investment Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 304,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.96. 23,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

