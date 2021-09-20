Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Markel stock traded down $11.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,197.90. 484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,791. Markel has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,288.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,238.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,204.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Markel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Markel by 1,368.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 6.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Markel by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

