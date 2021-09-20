MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Up 2.1%

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) shares shot up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.73. 5,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 517,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTW. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in MarketWise by 50.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MarketWise by 59.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,229 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

