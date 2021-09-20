Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 135,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 69,487 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Marlin Technology during the second quarter worth $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

