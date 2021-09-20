Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 61.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 31,059 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 103,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $845,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Marriott International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $143.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

