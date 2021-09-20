Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Aegis dropped their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.85.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBII opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. On average, analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $25,340.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,208,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,530.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,895 shares of company stock worth $125,691 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.