Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 79,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

