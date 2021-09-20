Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301,006 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Matador Resources worth $46,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR opened at $30.84 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

