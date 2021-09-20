Matisse Capital Reduces Position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Matisse Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,311 shares during the quarter. Tekla Life Sciences Investors comprises approximately 1.1% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.58. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,444. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 6,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $138,496.89. Following the purchase, the president now owns 146,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,557.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

