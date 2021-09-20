Matisse Capital Sells 52,582 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Matisse Capital lessened its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 52,582 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accounts for approximately 3.8% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Matisse Capital owned about 0.54% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADX stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,271. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $20.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 20,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $394,055.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,444.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

