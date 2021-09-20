Matisse Capital Sells 7,686 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Matisse Capital lowered its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $540,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $13,225,105. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded down $15.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.52. 6,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.09 and a twelve month high of $237.76. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -148.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.13.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

