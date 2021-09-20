Matisse Capital Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.34. 112,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,830. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $107.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average is $102.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

