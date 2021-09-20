Max Royde Acquires 25,000 Shares of IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($41,154.95).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Max Royde bought 50,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

On Tuesday, July 27th, Max Royde purchased 23,130 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £28,218.60 ($36,867.78).

On Friday, July 23rd, Max Royde purchased 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

On Wednesday, July 21st, Max Royde purchased 20,244 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £24,697.68 ($32,267.68).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Max Royde purchased 23,061 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £28,595.64 ($37,360.39).

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Max Royde bought 16,037 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £19,725.51 ($25,771.51).

IQG stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 128 ($1.67). 3,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,178. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.25. IQGeo Group plc has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 137.50 ($1.80). The company has a market cap of £73.36 million and a P/E ratio of -16.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51.

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

