McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Short Interest Update

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,160,000 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 49,160,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 794,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,060,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 286,294 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 1,088,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUX. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MUX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.07. 3,560,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,779. The firm has a market cap of $491.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

