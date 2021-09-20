Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Up 50.8% in August

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 118,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 730,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MDRR opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.91. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 73.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 479,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 530.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 415,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 543.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70,242 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

