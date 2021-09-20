MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Critical Analysis

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

MedAvail has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

86.8% of MedAvail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MedAvail and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 7.99 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.90 Walgreens Boots Alliance $139.54 billion 0.31 $456.00 million $4.74 10.47

Walgreens Boots Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail. MedAvail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walgreens Boots Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MedAvail and Walgreens Boots Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 Walgreens Boots Alliance 2 11 2 0 2.00

MedAvail currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 156.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus target price of $51.59, indicating a potential upside of 3.97%. Given MedAvail’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MedAvail is more favorable than Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% Walgreens Boots Alliance 1.66% 20.79% 4.97%

Summary

Walgreens Boots Alliance beats MedAvail on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services. The Retail Pharmacy International segment consists of pharmacy-led health and beauty retail businesses and optical practices. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment consists of the Alliance Healthcare pharmaceutical wholesaling and distribution businesses and an equity method investment in AmerisourceBergen. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

