Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Trading Down 0.6%

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)’s share price was down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.71 and last traded at C$6.72. Approximately 4,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 13,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on MR.UN shares. CIBC started coverage on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$7.25 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.25 target price on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.99. The company has a market cap of C$87.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.75.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

