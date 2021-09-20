MenaPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $935,844.44 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. MenaPay has a total market cap of $935,844.44 and approximately $400.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MenaPay has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00055732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00121626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00045429 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

