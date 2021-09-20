Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 117.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

SHYD stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $25.66.

