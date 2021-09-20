Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.30 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,010 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,479,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $136,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,511. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $133.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average of $140.35. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

