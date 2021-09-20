Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 934 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of PZA opened at $27.14 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $27.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14.

