Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Corteva by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

