Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,240,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,619,000 after buying an additional 29,581 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 469,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 410,779 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 213,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEY stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

