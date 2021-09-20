Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,853 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $641.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $667.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.04.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

