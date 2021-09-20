Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Decreased by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,656,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,253,000 after purchasing an additional 430,292 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,153,000 after purchasing an additional 403,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.34. The company had a trading volume of 281,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,343. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $183.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

