Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

