Michael Douglass Hill Sells 7,111 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Douglass Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 87 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $3,120.69.

Shares of UPLD stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 145,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,233. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 77.8% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 465,081 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $16,922,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 32.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,038,000 after acquiring an additional 345,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 149.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 283,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $6,735,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

