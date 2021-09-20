Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 6,717 Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Sunoco by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

NYSE:SUN opened at $37.01 on Monday. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.