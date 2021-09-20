Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $34.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

