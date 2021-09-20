Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 883 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after acquiring an additional 866,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $254,589,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,676,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,964,000 after acquiring an additional 55,927 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

