Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,557 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 651.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

