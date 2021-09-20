Minerva Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Minerva Advisors LLC cut its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,107 shares during the quarter. Transcat makes up approximately 1.4% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transcat were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after buying an additional 508,379 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,450,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Transcat by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $64.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $480.55 million, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TRNS shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

