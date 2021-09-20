Minerva Advisors LLC Raises Stake in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)

Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,259 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSE Systems were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GSE Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 43.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 108.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,406 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GVP opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 million, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.32. GSE Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%.

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

