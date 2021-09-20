Minerva Advisors LLC Sells 807 Shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Minerva Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,006 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.16. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

