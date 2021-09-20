Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $23.95 million and approximately $32,602.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $50.63 or 0.00116928 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00066278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00172441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00111327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.06 or 0.06928319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,505.29 or 1.00470879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.78 or 0.00798531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 472,985 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars.

