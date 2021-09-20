Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,095,053 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,231,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095,053 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $144,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

EXC traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $49.63. 208,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,547. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $50.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.