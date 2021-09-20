Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $305.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $284.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.55.

MOH stock opened at $278.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.97. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $283.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

