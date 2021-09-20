Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Truist

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MOH. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $284.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of MOH opened at $278.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.54 and its 200-day moving average is $251.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $33,655,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.